Hostplus reduced its fees for Choiceplus, lowering platform administration, brokerage and transaction account fees.

Additionally, the industry fund is increasing the allowable investment limits on a range of ETFs and LICs available for its members to invest in through Choiceplus. This will see the existing per security limits increase from 20 per cent to 50 per cent, offering members greater flexibility and choice in their investment strategy.

Source: Hostplus.

* Other fees and costs apply which will be contained in the PDS. **min and max brokerage fees pre-April 1 2023 are exclusive of GST.