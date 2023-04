Fund manager Betashares has appointed John Bezich as state manager for Western Australia.

Bezich has nearly 15 years of experience in distribution roles with Netwealth, Westpac, and AMP.

Betashares has also promoted its director of adviser business, Blair Modica, to state manager for Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania.

Modica has been at Betashares for nearly six years in various distribution roles.