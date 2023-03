Private markets investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners has selected Equity Trustees as the trustee and custodian of its senior private credit fund, NSPC AUD Investor Trust.

NSPC Australia is an Australian-domiciled unit trust available to Australian wholesale investors. The fund invests directly in Northleaf Senior Private Credit (NSPC), an open-end private credit fund focused on senior secured direct lending to private equity-backed companies and asset-based specialty finance investments in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Northleaf currently has more than 200 professionals across offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Menlo Park, Melbourne, Montreal, New York, and Tokyo. The firm launched its private credit program in 2016 as an extension of its global private markets platform.