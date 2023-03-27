The Australian Sustainable Finance Institute’s final taxonomy recommendations report has found that there is broad consensus across the finance sector, industry, civil society, and real economy actors on the key design elements of an Australian sustainable finance taxonomy and its rapid development.

The report, released on Monday, highlights the importance of an Australian Taxonomy to guard against greenwashing and to support capital to flow in support of Australia’s transition.

The report confirms the draft recommendations on the design of an Australian taxonomy released by ASFI in December 2022. It lays the groundwork for ongoing close collaboration across government, regulators, and the finance sector to move quickly to taxonomy development.

The final report follows an extensive public consultation on the draft recommendations, with 56 written submissions received from a broad range of stakeholders.