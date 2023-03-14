Ethical investment manager Australian Ethical has made several additions to its leadership team.

Ludovic Theau will join the firm as chief investment officer, effective 3 April 2023. Ludo was the former chief investment officer of the $30 billion Clean Energy Finance Corporation and has more than 30 years of investment management and investment banking experience across Europe and Australia with global organisations including Hastings, Westpac, ABN Amro, Macquarie, UBS and BNP Paribas.

Australian Ethical has also promoted head of asset allocation John Woods to deputy chief investment officer and head of multi assets. Woods has 17 years of investment experience across asset allocation. Before joining Australian Ethical in 2021, he held senior investment, strategy, and portfolio management roles at CLSA, Macquarie Group, and IBM.

Alison George will commence in the newly-created head of impact and ethics role, effective 1 May 2023. She has over 25 years of experience in impact investing, ESG, sustainability and accounting services with Regnan, Monash Sustainability Enterprises, Essential Services Commission and EY.

Head of ethics research Dr. Stuart Palmer will step into the role of ethical futures lead. In this role, he will focus on bespoke dedicated areas of research and analysis relating to the ethical investing landscape.