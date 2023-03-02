Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has announced changes to its executive structure including a yet to be appointed newly-created role of chief of retirement to focus on ART’s retirement strategy.

Chief member officer Karin Muller will depart the company in March to pursue other opportunities. Muller joined QSuper in 2015 and has held roles across information technology, transformation and member services. ART aims to fill the position in the near future.

Chief strategy officer Teifi Whatley will retire at the end of March after more than 20 years at ART and Sunsuper in roles spanning brand, marketing, technology and strategy. She will be replaced by ART executive Stevhan Davidson.

The executive team includes: