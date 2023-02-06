Allianz Retire+ has appointed Jason Hunt, Sandrine de Bonhome, and Sandra Bridgewater to its leadership team.

Hunt joins the company as head of marketing, de Bonhome has taken on the role of chief financial officer, and Bridgewater has started a new position as head of human resources.

Hunt has nearly two decades of experience in marketing. He offers a unique mix of product and relationship management expertise across institutional, wholesale, and retail channels.

Sandrine specialises in corporate risk management, product development, and capital management. She has over a decade of experience working with Allianz, holding multiple positions across the group.

Bridgewater has gained extensive experience managing people from having held several HR leadership positions over her twenty-year career.

Allianz Australia Life Insurance CEO Adrian Stewart said: “We are now well positioned to support advisers, trustees, and superfunds deliver retirement solutions to their clients and members.”