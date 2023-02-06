AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has acquired a strategic stake in McLean Delmo Bentleys, a mid-tier accounting and advisory firm with over 2000 clients, as the group rapidly expands its Victorian footprint.

McLean Delmo Bentleys employs approximately 90 staff across accounting, auditing, insurance, and wealth management. It also has five mortgage broking staff and several outsourced personnel.

McLean Delmo Bentleys chair John Delmo said the acquisition has presented opportunities to build a national household accounting and advice brand, invest in technology solutions, and enhance its client and employee value proposition.

It also presented an opportunity to accelerate growth through mergers and acquisitions. McLean Delmo Bentleys has made five acquisitions in the last seven years, including three in 2022.

Accounting represents most of McLean Delmo Bentleys’ revenue; however, Delmo said the group’s wealth management and financial advice arms had been growing quickly.