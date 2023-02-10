Australian Ethical has appointed Mellanie Lumby as general counsel and Michelle Wigglesworth as senior equities analyst.

Wigglesworth has over 17 years of experience in funds management, with a background in conducting detailed fundamental research and valuation of Australian equities. Her expertise covers ASX-listed banks, real estate, insurance, diversified financials, and technology. She most recently served as an investment manager and analyst at Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Milton Corporation.

Lumby has 17 years of professional experience in both Australia and the UK. She also has extensive financial services legal expertise with specialist skills in funds management. Previously, she served in senior legal roles at AMP Capital Investors, Challenger Financial Services Group, and Principal Global Investors. She is an admitted solicitor in New South Wales.