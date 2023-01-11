Life insurer TAL has launched the seventh annual iteration of its SpotChecker program to promote the importance of skin safety, preventative health screening, and early detection for overall health and well-being.

The program aims to help educate Australians on how to self-check their skin and access professional skin checks.

The incidence of skin cancer in Australia remains high, with two in three Australians diagnosed with some form of skin cancer by the age of 70, according to Cancer Council Australia’s Understanding Skin Cancer guide.

Cancer Council Australia recommends that adults check their own skin every three months. TAL’s research shows the number of people who self-check their skin every two or three months decreased from 16 per cent in 2018 to 14 per cent in 2022.

TAL’s research has also found that close to one in four (23 per cent) never examine their skin for signs of skin cancer. Seventy-two per cent of Australians would feel more confident in their protection against skin cancer if they self-checked their skin regularly.

TAL SpotChecker launched at Manly Beach on 3-4 December 2022 offering free skin checks to the community.

Over the past seven years, TAL has delivered 4,700 free professional skin checks to the Australian community across the country.