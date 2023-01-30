Since Insignia Financial implemented digital worker ‘Optimus’ in 2019, its digital workforce has steadily increased. It now automates over 60 processes, reducing costs and improving business efficiencies.

In a media release on Monday morning, the firm said Optimus was designed to accelerate business transformation and has successfully scaled Insignia’s automation program, saving an average of 15,000 hours per month in terms of full-time employee work hours.

One of Optimus’ responsibilities is to update Insignia Financial’s superannuation rollover information in the company’s registry systems. As a result, implementing Optimus has freed up the time of several employees to dedicate their skills to other parts of the business.

Digital workers are intelligent software bots that automate processes to achieve efficiencies across various business units, from finance to operations and HR, bringing digital and human capabilities together.

Intelligent automation has provided the equivalent of over 100 full-time workers at one-tenth of the human cost, allowing Insignia Financial to focus employee work hours on more high-value analytical and client-facing roles.