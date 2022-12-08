PGIM Investments has appointed Matt Shafer as head of international distribution.

In this newly created role, Shafer leads PGIM Investments’ growth plans in wholesale and retail markets outside the US.

Based in London, Shafer reports to Stuart Parker, president and CEO of PGIM Investments.

Shafer joins from BNY Mellon Investment Management and was previously with Natixis Investment Managers.

PGIM Investments is part of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of US-based Prudential Financial.