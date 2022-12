LGT Crestone has partnered with StepStone Private Wealth to offer a new open-ended venture capital fund called the StepStone Private Venture and Growth Fund (SPRING).

It is being offered in multiple jurisdictions and will allow high-net-worth investors to invest in a diverse range of unlisted high-growth companies worldwide.

The fund will also aim to provide structured liquidity of up to 2.5 per cent of its assets quarterly, combined with monthly subscriptions.