Financial planners have been trapped in a catch 22. The desire for the profession to be recognised goes hand in hand with status and fees, yet it also requires the light-speed jump to conflict-free professionalism in alignment with the current version of Standard 3.

The profession hasn’t really had the chance to evolve collective understanding of conflict of interest obligations within the context of other professions. Given the time to really understand what professionals do within the broader context of other professions, perhaps the financial advice profession would be quite happy with FASEA’s Code of Ethics Standard 3, which is currently under review.

If the financial advice profession had spent years comparing itself to other professions, it would have been realised that while adviser obligations regarding conflict of interest are certainly more onerous than those borne by doctors and accountants, they are far more lenient than those borne by actuaries. While many in the profession feel singled out, advisers actually land somewhere in the middle.

The current Standard 3 wording is short and general, and requires that advisers do not ‘refer, act or advise’ where there is a conflict of interest. This means:

Financial advisers are forbidden from ‘managing’ a conflict of interest through disclosure and informed consent This only relates to ‘actual’ conflicts of interest (not ‘perceived’, nor ‘potential’ conflicts of interest)

The closest professional cousins of financial advisers are general practitioners. This is because they are the only other profession that delivers most of their value via strategic advice (eg. ‘get some rest and come back in two weeks’), while also providing specific product advice, in order to implement strategic advice (eg. prescriptions or referrals to specialists). Health and wealth have always gone hand in hand.

When we compare financial adviser obligations against those of the medical profession, advisers have very high obligations. The Australian Medical Association Code only requires medical professionals to ensure any conflict of interest does not compromise, or be perceived to compromise, their professional judgement and ability to act in the patients’ interests. Doctors are also required to consider that perceived conflicts of interest could reduce community trust in the profession. While doctors are able to serve clients where a conflict of interest exists, they are required to manage the conflict via disclosure, but only in circumstances where they judge it might affect their professional judgement.

Whether or not the conflict of interest could have a negative impact on their professional medical judgement is a call reserved for the medical professional themselves, which does seem to raise a whole new conflict of interest. But let’s not go there just now.

Financial planners on the other hand, are not able to operate in a scenario where a conflict of interest exists, regardless of the scale of the conflict or management approach. In this regard, financial advisers are held to a much higher standard than medical professionals.

Similarly, accountants in providing financial advice are required to manage conflicts of interest, and tell their clients if – and only if – the conflict of interest influences their ability to act in their best interest. Again, it is up to the professional to make the call about whether a conflict of interest could impact their abilities to serve their client.

Doctors started being licensed in Australia in 1842, and accountants in 1886. Those professions have clearly had more time to iron out any issues associated with structures giving rise to conflicts of interest and manage community expectations around independence.

On the other end of the conflict-of-interest spectrum are actuaries. The Actuaries Institute Code of Conduct requires their members to take immediate action (including telling the client about the conflict of interest and not providing the service) if any potential or actual conflict of interest arises. Actuaries are required to ensure their professional judgement and ability to provide objective advice is not compromised. Further, actuaries are forbidden from even having a perception of being compromised by bias, conflicts of interest or the influence of others.

Their code uses 223 words to explain their obligations around conflicts of interest. FASEA’s Standard 3 uses 20. The actuaries code is much stricter than the current Standard 3, which looks relatively general by comparison.

The degree of stringency in obligations around conflicts of interest seems to reflect a combination of the actual service provided (eg. actuaries provide calculations – and mathematics should be ‘pure’) and existing community expectations (eg. GP’s receive plenty of perks from pharmaceutical companies yet the community does not perceive any impact on advice).

The move towards being a profession means throwing away ‘market’ perspectives and replacing them with ‘public interest’ perspectives. Ethical status is the key to professionalism and claims of superior ethicality are tied directly to Standard 3.

When we consider the big picture of other professions, it becomes clearer that not only is Standard 3 in its current form not as stringent as it seems (relatively speaking), but also that strong obligations around conflict of interest assist with achieving the status of a profession.

*Katherine Hunt is a Lecturer in Ethics and Financial Advice at Griffith University