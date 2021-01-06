The long-form conversational style podcast format came into its own in 2020, enabling connection through conversation both with interesting engaging subjects and audiences.

During the year Professional Planner rolled out two podcast series; each produced unique views and candid insights from people with deep knowledge and experience in their specialisations.

The Ethics for Advisers podcast series was successful not only from an audience engagement and entertainment perspective but also from an educational perspective with the advice industry’s largest networks including the series and CPD component it their respective learning modules. The second Ethics for Advisers series will be produced early in 2021.

The Shape of Advice series will also be added to in 2021, bringing light to the augmentation of business models and application of technology to the advice process.

If you haven’t already listened, please enjoy the top five Professional Planner podcasts (below) as ranked by our editorial team.

1.

Code ‘anxiety’ undermining professional status: Sanders

If the voices of all stakeholders – clients included – don’t come together in a public conversation, the professionalisation of the advice industry will continue to be derailed, Deloitte partner and former FASEA CEO Deen Sanders, has explained.

2.

Statutory fund for advice within reach: Longstaff

‘There is a test playing out almost every day’ and associations protecting the status quo are hampering the industry’s efforts to progress, Simon Longstaff told the Ethics for Advisers podcast recently.

3.

From survival to growth mode: Navigating advice post-pandemic

The crucial part of navigating change is doubling down on your strengths, knowing who your clients are, how you articulate value and whether it works for those clients or not – Simon Hoyle and Lena Ridley discuss transformation in the first episode of The Shape of Advice.

4.

Managed accounts put to the test during Covid drawdowns

How advisers implement investment recommendations has evolved significantly, most notably in terms of how this process is integrated into business, something that was tested during recent market drawdowns.

5.

Ethicist highlights where FASEA falls short

The education authority got most of the ethics-based mandates right, according to Peter Singer, but should have been more consistent on conflicted remuneration.