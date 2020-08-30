Professional Planner is the leading source of news, information and analysis for Australia's professional financial planning community.
Related Content
Video
Associations weigh in on risk advice review
The importance of documenting advice and explaining what risk advisers do has never been as important, according to Financial Planning Association CEO Dante De Gori and Association of Financial Advisers CEO, Phil Kewin.
Professional PlannerOctober 2, 2019
Video
It’s easy to see why video is taking over
Audio-visual content is booming on the internet because it’s easy to produce, engages audiences quickly and is cost-effective.
Anthony O'BrienDecember 12, 2017
Video
Use what you’ve got: leveraging existing clients
Client testimonials can be compelling for consumers and appealing to journalists. Here’s how to tell user stories, in words or moving pictures.
Anthony O'BrienNovember 29, 2017