Life insurance policy extender iExtend has been incorporated into Padua Solution’s Recommend software, allowing financial advisers to recommend iExtend for suitable clients.

iExtend offers to pay people’s life insurance premiums in exchange for a portion of the benefit if a claim is made by entering into a co-ownership deed with policy holders.

The company launched in March 2022, led by CEO David Sarkis, with former CEO of Perpetual and MLC Geoff Lloyd as chair of the advisory board and former BT executive director Rodney Payne as chair.

Established in 2013, Padua is an advice fintech firm specialising in advice generation services.