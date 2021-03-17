The professional indemnity (PI) insurance market for advisers will remain harder for longer, but green shoots of confidence in the industry are giving hope that a reprieve may be on the cards.

The PI insurance industry still has some tough days ahead of it, however, according to MKM Partners senior partner John Kelly.

In 2019 Kelly’s business partner, Oscar Martinis, predicted the PI insurance market wouldn’t soften until at least 2022 due to regulatory pressure and the market exit of a host of providers including DUAL Australia, Vero and Axis.

That left only five providers left in what Martinis called a “tight” market, with those insurers set for “losses, losses and more losses”.

18 months later, both Martinis and Kelly agree that even this dire prediction was conservative, with Martinis estimating the timeline for a softening market stretching out “another two to three years”.

“We’ve still got another cycle to go,” Martinis says. “Next year we’ll probably see on average another 10 per cent increase in premiums.”

‘Professional lines’

Part of the problem, Martinis says, is that most PI insurance providers also provide directors and officers (D&O) insurance – a market in poor shape after a heavy period of litigation which has seen dozens of institutions pay court-ordered reparations to clients and fines to regulators.

“Losses across all insurance books continue to be heavy, especially in terms directors and officers insurance,” Martinis says. “Think of all the class actions that have been launched against the banks and other listed entities, most of those run into the tens of millions in costs and settlements.”

D&O and PI insurance usually fall within the same portfolio and are grouped together as ‘professional lines’ by insurers. Losses to that portfolio, regardless of the source, tend to result in policy-wide remediation.

While he notes that PI insurance premiums are largely increasing due to losses in the PI sector alone, Kelly says PI insurance will struggle to turn the corner while D&O insurance lines are in such a quagmire.

Exacerbating the issue in the PI insurance market is that claims are coming from all sides, Kelly observes. It’s not just the high profile, “catastrophic” losses that blow out the market and inflate premiums, he says, but the “working losses” stemming from smaller external dispute resolution cases.

“The EDR outcomes are still substantial and can easily erode the annualise premiums leaving little reserves to cover catastrophe losses,” Kelly explains.

Fragile recovery

Despite the poor prognosis, there are glimmers of hope for licensees and advisers struggling to find a policy or keep up with rising premiums.

New entrants to the PI insurance market are just starting to appear, Kelly says, and are in the process of setting up small operations. “We have started to observe new capacity flow into Lloyds,” he says.

This development is only its infancy, he warns, and it will likely take years before any meaningful impact on PI insurance for advisers is felt.

The glimmer of hope remains a faint one, he says.

“I would suggest this is the beginning of the end of the hard market, yet the end will be a few years away,” he adds. “Any recovery is still fragile and could easily be derailed by losses within market.”