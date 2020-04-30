Early on in an epoch-defining crisis is not the time to make definitive judgments.

Most experts agree that the outbreak of the coronavirus will precipitate sweeping changes. They just disagree irreconcilably on what those changes will be.

One matter where there does seem to be a consensus is likening the crisis to a metaphorical war. Will we see a decisive redistribution of income in the opposite direction of the past four decades or will it be more of the same?

Historically, we have inflated our way out of similar financial situations. But this time around, business forecasters cannot confidently predict whether the economic consequences from the pandemic are going to be high-interest rates and inflation from a lack of savings and supply chain disruptions, or low-interest rates and deflation from a glut of savings and cautious consumers.

Both are scenarios appear plausible in this new abnormal.

Back in 1921, American economist Frank Knight, a founder of Chicago School of Economics and a teacher of multiple Nobel laureates, published his dissertation on Risk, Uncertainty, Profit. He argued that risk entailed unknown outcomes and that intelligent bets could be placed based upon probability distributions derived from similar situations in the past. But in reference to today, uncertainty takes a different path as the unknown is also an unmeasurable possible future with applied history not having precedent.

So, what is coming?

Possible scenarios include food insecurity. More failed states. A wave of authoritarianism. Socialism. Commodity price shocks. China’s takeover of the world. The Asian Century. The unravelling of the European Union.

Few players see positive developments around the corner but there are always winners to emerge from change.

Trust is now and forever will be the most valuable attribute in business, society, and politics. Trust takes time to build and only moments to squander. But even when lost it can be recaptured. And when we can draw upon it, trust delivers.

Democracy is feckless and frustrating, to be sure, and yet dispersed power and authority make possible exceptional initiative and entrepreneurship: the leadership of local officials, the diligence of sceptical journalists, the nimbleness of the private sector, the sense of vocation among professional and service personnel. Yes, coherence and central coordination are still desperately wanting, even in better times, let alone in a catastrophe.

Still, not needing policemen on every corner or censorship of the public sphere is genuine strength.

Finally, what can seem like folly is often the ancient dilemma of the trade-off. Just in time efficiency is the greatest cost-saving measure of all time, until it becomes crushingly expensive. Resilience is prohibitively expensive until it delivers priceless salvation.

Remembering lessons is somehow always harder than forgetting them. And yet, learning is possible, as we see all around us.

Stephen Kotkin, professor of history and international affairs at Princeton University, will be speaking at the Fiduciary Investors Digital Symposium, which will be run as an interactive live-streamed event on May 19 and 20 across two sessions.

